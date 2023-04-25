Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday announced a protest against the issues regarding the census in Karachi.

The announcement was made by PTI Karachi President Aftab Siddiqui during a meeting of town presidents and general secretaries regarding the census.

The meeting was attended by Central Deputy Secretary General Khurram Sher Zaman, Karachi General Secretary Arslan Taj, and other officials.

During the meeting, various officials were given responsibilities for the protests.

It was also decided to approach the court against the census.

Aftab Siddiqui informed that the statistics agency has been informed about the reservations, and now PTI would also write a letter to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Aftab Siddiqui further said that they would highlight the issue of the census from the districts to the ward level.