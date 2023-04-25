Share:

VIOLATORS TO FACE EXPULSION.

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sun­day decided to sit on opposition benches in Azad Jammu and Kash­mir (AJK) Legislative Assembly as Khawaja Farooq was nominated as Leader of Opposition.

The important decision was taken in a meeting held with PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the chair, which was attended by PTI senior leaders here on Monday. It was also decided to take stern action against party men who violated party discipline.

During the meeting, a detailed dis­cussion was held on the situation emerging after the election of the new AJK Prime Minister. On the occa­sion, PTI leadership decided that the PTI would sit on opposition benches in AJK Legislative Assembly and Kha­waja Farooq was nominated as Lead­er of Opposition in the house.

Khawaja Farooq would call a meet­ing of the PTI parliamentary party meeting immediately and only the members of the Legislative Assembly participating in the parliamentary party meeting called by Khawaja Fa­rooq would be considered as part of PTI. It was decided that only the members sitting on the opposition seats under the leadership of Khawaja Farooq would be able to remain a part of PTI and process for expulsion from the party would be initiated against the violators of the party discipline.

During the meeting, it was decided former AJK PM Abdul Qayyum Niazi, who was entrusted with the responsi­bility of the PTI AJP President, would soon complete the party organization process in the AJK. In the wake of ex­pelling the members of the Legisla­tive Assembly who violated the party discipline, the process of determining the candidates at the constituency level would also be completed.