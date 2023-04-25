Share:

LAHORE - A clear split in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the issue of unfair distribution of the party tickets for Punjab elections surfaced on Sunday. The PTI leader and former Member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab (MPA) from Multan Rana Abdul Jabbar released a video message criticiz­ing Imran Khan. Rana Abdul Jabbar said in his message that Imran Khan used to say that hereditary politics will be buried but now he has started it himself by giving four tickets to only one family in Multan. The PTI leader said that giving four tickets to only Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his fam­ily members is not hereditary in politics then what else is it? The PTI leader further said that if not the legacy of tickets on the family of Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Mul­tan, what else is there? He said he doesn’t understand that Shah Mahmood Qureshi himself is a candidate from 156, his neph­ew is a candidate from PP 214, his son Zain Qureshi is a candidate from 157 and his other son is also a candidate from 217. He said the PTI workers were disappoint­ed by Imran Khan’s decision to give four tickets to a family and promote hereditary policies in PTI too. It should be noted that the PTI has announced the candidates for the general elections of Punjab, on which voices have started rising from within the PTI. A protest was also held in Zaman Park, and Imran Khan assured the workers that he will personally monitor the complaints received against the distribution of tickets.