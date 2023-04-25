Share:

PESHAWAR - The wife of former Chief Minister (CM) and Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Pervez Khattak died due to pro­longed illness in the Nowshera district, on Monday.

According to his family sources, the funeral of the deceased would be held in Lahore on Tues­day (today). She was facing health problems for a long time. Her body was shifted from Manki Sharif Nowshera to Lahore for the last rituals and burial.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Speaker National Assem­bly (NA) Raja Pervez Ashraf and caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Azam Khan have offered their deep condolences to the members of the bereaved fam­ily and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. They also prayed to Allah to grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. The body of the deceased has been shifted to Lahore. Responding to the news, several officials and politicians have shared condolences. President Arif Alvi offered his sympathies to the family and prayed that God grant them patience.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf was among those who offered condolences. “Speaker National Assembly expressed grief over the death of the wife of former Member Na­tional Assembly Pervez Khattak,” the NA’s official account tweeted. He also prayed for forgiveness for the late wife of the PTI leader and offered his condolences to relatives of the deceased. Sena­tor Faisal Javed Khan wrote: “We pray to Allah Almighty to grant the wife of Pervez Khattak a place in Jannat al-Firdous, Ameen.