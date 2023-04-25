Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formulated a strategy of a grand protest against the ‘controversial’ census in Karachi. PTI Karachi President Aftab Siddiqui chaired a session and decided to stage a grand protest against the statistics of the digital census. He said that the population of Sindh was increased by 5 million but Karachi’s population was undercounted.

Siddiqui said that accurate counting of rural and urban Sindh’s population must be conducted. The PTI Karachi president said that the digital census will affect the delimitations and the National Assembly (NA) seats. The flawed census exposed the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) malice. He appealed to the Karachiites for supporting the PTI against the controversial census.