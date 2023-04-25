ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reiterated its demand for an investigation into the audio leaks saga after a recent leak allegedly involving a family member of the top judge of Supreme Court surfaced a day earlier.
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to say that that the SC did not take up the party’s petition filed last year seeking constitution of an inquiry commission to investigate the audio leaks issue.
His remarks came after another audio clip allegedly involving a family member of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial went viral on social media on the last weekend.
He said that after judges, politicians, and government officials, housewives have also become the victim of "this third-class thinking and no one can do anything" about it. Under the fair trial law, illegal phone-tapping is punishable, he added. Earlier on weekend, an audio clip allegedly featuring the mother-in-law of the CJP and the wife of a PTI lawyer went viral on social media wherein both could be heard discussing the ongoing political crisis. Both also can be found discussing the case being heard by the apex court about holding of elections in Punjab. Separately, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has demanded a forensic analysis of the latest audio clip.