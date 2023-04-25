Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reiterated its de­mand for an investiga­tion into the audio leaks saga after a recent leak allegedly involving a family member of the top judge of Supreme Court surfaced a day earlier.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to say that that the SC did not take up the party’s petition filed last year seeking constitution of an in­quiry commission to investigate the audio leaks issue.

His remarks came after another audio clip allegedly involv­ing a family member of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial went viral on social media on the last weekend.

He said that after judges, politicians, and government officials, housewives have also become the victim of "this third-class thinking and no one can do anything" about it. Under the fair tri­al law, illegal phone-tapping is punish­able, he added. Earlier on weekend, an audio clip allegedly featuring the moth­er-in-law of the CJP and the wife of a PTI lawyer went viral on social media wherein both could be heard discuss­ing the ongoing political crisis. Both also can be found discussing the case being heard by the apex court about holding of elections in Punjab. Sepa­rately, Interior Minister Rana Sanaul­lah Khan has demanded a forensic analysis of the latest audio clip.