ISLAMABAD - Two persons were killed in road traffic ac­cidents and two injured while another man com­mitted suicide in different areas of twin cities during Eid holidays, informed sources on Monday. Res­cue 1122 moved the bod­ies and maimed person to hospitals for autopsy and medical treatment, they said. According to sources, a speeding car with three persons on board collided with a tree near Majeed Morr in Gujar Khan. Re­sultantly, a passenger was killed and two others suf­fered injuries. The victims were rushed to hospital by the Rescue 1122, sources said. Local police also vis­ited the incident place and recorded statements of eye­witnesses. In yet another incident, a man ended his life by hanging himself with ceiling fan in his house lo­cated at Shah Jeevan Colony on Girja Road, according to Rescue 1122 spokesman. The body of the deceased was moved to DHQ hospi­tal for autopsy. Another 11 years child died in a road traffic accident in limits of police station Koral on first day of Eid and dead body was moved to PIMS for autopsy, they said. Police requested people on social media to help find out the heirs of deceased boy.