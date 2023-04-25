ISLAMABAD - Two persons were killed in road traffic accidents and two injured while another man committed suicide in different areas of twin cities during Eid holidays, informed sources on Monday. Rescue 1122 moved the bodies and maimed person to hospitals for autopsy and medical treatment, they said. According to sources, a speeding car with three persons on board collided with a tree near Majeed Morr in Gujar Khan. Resultantly, a passenger was killed and two others suffered injuries. The victims were rushed to hospital by the Rescue 1122, sources said. Local police also visited the incident place and recorded statements of eyewitnesses. In yet another incident, a man ended his life by hanging himself with ceiling fan in his house located at Shah Jeevan Colony on Girja Road, according to Rescue 1122 spokesman. The body of the deceased was moved to DHQ hospital for autopsy. Another 11 years child died in a road traffic accident in limits of police station Koral on first day of Eid and dead body was moved to PIMS for autopsy, they said. Police requested people on social media to help find out the heirs of deceased boy.
Share:
Staff Reporter
April 25, 2023
Share: