RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Monday completed the cleanliness drive de­vised for the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan was chalked out to keep the city clean while 3100 sanitary workers had been deployed in three shifts at all public places and performed their duties diligent­ly despite holidays. He said that lime powder was also ensured at Eidgahs, mosques, Imambarghas and graveyards besides mechanical sweeping and washing on Eid days while all waste had been lift­ed from the city areas before Eid prayer. He said the cleanliness of bazaars and commercial are­as was also ensured on Chand Raat and Eid days. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Safdar along with RWMC officials, visited several city areas to check the performance of the sanitary teams, he informed. The citizens also appreciated the per­formance of the department, he added.