Former Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was relieved from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) party presidency in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday. He was earlier ousted from AJK premiership on contempt of court.

Former Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi had been entrusted with the responsibility of the chairmanship of PTI AJK.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the PTI Azad Kashmir Parliamentary Party in which only seven assembly members participated instead of 31.

It was decided to sit on opposition benches in Azad Kashmir during the meeting.

Khawaja Farooq was nominated as the leader of the opposition in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly by PTI and the forward block led by Anwar-ul-Haq had already split from PTI.