RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police in their on­going operations against car and bike lifter gangs managed to bust six gangs and rounded up their 15 members be­sides recovering 33 motorcycles, two cars, Rs 925,000 cash, and other items from their possession during Eid ul Fitr holidays. According to a police spokes­man, Saddar Wah police conducted a raid and rounded up two members of Farooq gang including ringleaders namely Farooq and Abdul Ghafoor. Po­lice also recovered eight stolen motor­cycles from their possession.

Cantt police held four members of Noma gang namely Sardar Numan alias Noma, ringleader, Sheraz, Usama and Waqas and recovered two Mehran cars, cash Rs 825,000 and other items from their possession.

Bani police in their operation against anti-social elements managed to net two accused, members of Saju gang namely Sajid alias Saju and Amjad and recov­ered a stolen motorcycle, Rs 50,000 cash and other items from their possession.

The spokesman said that New Town police nabbed three bike-lifters name­ly Iftikhar Ahmed alias Khara, Arif and Furqan, members of Khara gang and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Similarly, Gungmandi police also succeeded to bust a bike lifter gang and rounded up Anas Waheed and Sharjeel Ismail, members of Anas gang and recovered four stolen mo­torcycles from their possession.

He further informed that Wah Cantt police conducted a raid and held two ac­cused, members of Ghazni gang namely Yousaf Ghazni, ringleader and Yasir on recovery of eight stolen motorcycles.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further in­vestigations are under process.

Division Superintendents of Police appreciated the performance of police teams and directed them to continue operations against the car, bike lifters and other lawbreakers.