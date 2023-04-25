Share:

Skardu is currently facing severe power outages, and the Satpara Dam project has become a nightmare for the residents. A solar lighting project that was meant to improve street lighting has been restricted to the elites, and the management has only installed poles based on personal influence. The project has also suffered from slow implementation and ineffective planning.

Adding to the problems, there have been frequent changes in leadership, which has set the project back even further. The management has failed to provide necessary facilities on merit, and despite multiple attempts to contact the office, they have failed to respond.

The district administration seems to be unaware of the project’s progress and implementation, and the overall situation seems hopeless as those responsible for the project appear to be neglecting it. I urge the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan to intervene and physically visit the site to assess progress and take necessary actions to speed up the project.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Skardu.