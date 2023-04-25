Share:

The situation for young people in Sindh is dire, as they are forced to navigate one challenge after another. It seems as if they are being punished for something beyond their control, even from the moment of their birth. Despite holding advanced degrees, many are unable to find work due to high levels of unemployment.

Compounding the problem, the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has only added to the difficulties faced by the region’s youth. Two years ago, the institution was closed by court order in order to hire more qualified officers. However, little progress has been made since then, and the Commission’s recent actions have only added insult to injury.

After being allowed to resume operations in 2022, SPSC began conducting interviews for lecturers across all departments. However, their interview process is both strange and unfair, leaving many candidates feeling frustrated and helpless. For example, English lecturers are asked to give demonstrations on topics that are completely unrelated to their field, such as the Caliphate’s life, FATF, IMF, and other topics that are irrelevant to their area of expertise.

It is unclear whether similar practices are being employed by selection committees in other provinces, but it is clear that the current situation is not acceptable. The students of Sindh deserve better, and their voices should be heard. They are not at fault for the challenges they face, and it is unfair to punish them in this way.

The SPSC needs to reevaluate its policies and procedures and hire highly qualified and experienced professors who can conduct interviews in a fair and relevant manner. Only then can the youth of Sindh have a chance to succeed and thrive.

INSAF BROHI,

Hyderabad.