FAISALABAD - An infuriated youth has shot dead his step mother over a domestic dispute in the area of Sadar police sta­tion. Rescue 1122 spokes­man said here on Monday that Sumaira Bibi (45) resident of Khushhal Town exchanged harsh words with her step-son Akram over a domestic dispute which enraged the youth. Over this issue, the youth opened fire and killed his step mother on the spot