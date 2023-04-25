Share:

Former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, has pinned blames of the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on party stalwart Pervez Khattak.

Ilyas, who was disqualified from holding any public office in a contempt case, made the statement after he was removed as president of the PTI's AJK chapter and PTI forward bloc and opposition’s joint candidate Chaudhry Anwarul Haq became new prime minister of the region.

The former premier claimed that it was for the first time that a government in AJK was toppled and it all happened due to interventions by Khattak. He added that the PTI government was weakened through a pre-planned conspiracy.

Tanveer Ilyas said he would bring the issue in knowledge of party Chairman Imran Khan, adding that there would be differences with party fellows but “we are united under PTI’s flag”.

Taking a dig at the ruling coalition, he said those trying to establish their government in the region will also face defeat.