SIALKOT - Three youngsters were seriously injured in a road acci­dent in Sialkot. According to rescue spokesperson, three youngsters (25-year-old Usman, 23-year-old Muhammed Faizan and 27-year-old Chand) were injured seriously in a col­lision between motorcycle and van near Akbarabad Chwok, Aimenabad Road. Rescue 1122 reached on the spot, provided first aid and shifted them to the Al­lama Iqbal Memorial Hos­pital Sialkot. The young­sters were the residents of Gujranwala, said rescue officials.