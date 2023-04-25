Share:

ABBOTTABAD - On the third day of the Eid-ul-Fitr, Monday traffic police Abbottabad facilitation camps continues their operation at different loca­tions including Dhamtour By Pass, Harno, and Bari­yan for the convenience of tourists.

According to police sources, the camps were es­tablished at locations where tourists were provided with facilities such as tea, snacks and informational pamphlets.

Following the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan, SSP Traffic Arif Javed Khan established facilitation camps in various loca­tions to provide better facilities to tourists coming from other cities and to easily transport them to their destination without any difficulty.