KARACHI - Two youngsters died while swimming in the sea at Sandspit and Manora beaches in the city of lights during the Eid holidays. According to police, both the deceased youngster were enjoying picnic with their friends and families at the beaches of Karachi. While swimming in the sea, both the youngsters were taken away by the strong waves and later drowned in the sea. The deceased victims were identified as 22-year-old Abdul Kalam and 23-year-old Ghulam Shabbir and both belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The police handed over the dead bodies to the families of the deceased after necessary legal procedures.