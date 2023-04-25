Share:

SHIKARPUR - Two youngsters were kidnapped through a honeybeat call/women voice call by dacoits while one other was shot dead near Shikarpur, policy said Monday. As per details, the residents of Amrote Sharif village identified as Khan Muhammad Dall, aged 17 and Ahmed Ali Dall, aged 16, went missing while saying their parents that they were going to meet with their friends one day earlier following which their mobile phones went switched off which caused the unrest amongst the parents. The parents of two teenagers received a ransom call from dacoits with demand of Rs3 million for their safe release. The parents depicted that they were very poor and were unable to pay the ransom amount to dacoits. They also informed the police about the kidnapping of their beloved ones. They demanded of the police to take immediate steps for their safe recovery from the clutches of the dacoits. Meanwhile, a youth, Shahid Kakepotto, 25, was gunned down by motorcycle snatchers within the jurisdiction of Stuart Gunj police station here on Eid night. Kakepotto offered resistance to the bandits following which they shot him dead. The relatives of deceased blocked the Sukkur-Shikarpur section of the National Highway near Jail Chowrangi while keeping the body on road for hours.

The road was reopened for vehicular traffic after the assurance by ASP Fazul Shah for early arrest of the culprits.

It may be recalled that the law and order situation of district Shikarpur is going to be worst day by day. The heinous offences, including street crimes, snatching of motorcycles and mobile phones, murders, kidnapping for ransom and dacoities are on the rise due to poor performance of the district police.