The US announced sanctions Monday on 11 Iranian government officials over human rights abuses.

''The United States condemns Iran’s continued human rights abuses and remains committed to supporting the people of Iran as they face the brutality of the Iranian regime and demand respect for their fundamental freedoms,'' Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

''Today, the Department of State is taking action to impose visa restrictions...on 11 Iranian government officials, who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the abuse, detention or killing of peaceful protestors or inhibiting their rights to freedom of expression or peaceful assembly.''

The Treasury Department also designated four individuals in connection with serious human rights abuses in Iran.

It said it was also taking action against the secretary of Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace (SCC).