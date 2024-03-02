Thursday, April 25, 2024
3.2 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Karachi

Agencies
April 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A 3.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Karachi’s Malir district on Wednesday. The epicentre of the earthquake was New Malir Karachi and the depth was 12km, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre. However, no loss of life or property was reported due to the earthquake. Natural disasters such as earthquakes are not uncommon in Pakistan, as the country is situated on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate. Recent earthquakes underscore the importance of disaster preparedness and mitigation measures.

Agencies

