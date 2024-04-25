Abbas helps Pakistan restrain New Zealand to 178/7 in 4th T20I

Pakistan cricket team managed to keep New Zealand to a total of 178/7 in the fourth match in the five-game T20I series, with the series level at 1-1 prior to this game.

In a high-stake encounter at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, New Zealand, put into bat, had a fairly positive start despite losing wickets at crucial intervals. Opener Tim Robinson made a significant contribution with a well-played 51 off 36 balls, including four fours and two sixes. He was well-supported by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell who scored a quick 28 from 15 deliveries, hitting five fours before falling to Zaman Khan.

Dean Foxcroft also chipped in with a useful 34 off 26 balls, but the middle order couldn't capitalize on the starts, with Mark Chapman, the star of the previous match, being dismissed for just 8 runs by Iftikhar Ahmed. Captain Michael Bracewell played a cameo of 27 runs towards the end, but New Zealand’s innings never quite took off as they would have hoped.

The standout bowler for Pakistan was Abbas Afridi, who finished with impressive figures of 3/20. His ability to strike at crucial moments was pivotal in preventing New Zealand from setting a more daunting target. Mohammad Amir, Usama Mir, and Iftikhar Ahmed also contributed with key wickets, with Amir being slightly expensive, giving away 32 runs in his spell.

Pakistan's fielding was sharp, with several important catches, including three by Iftikhar Ahmed, which helped keep the pressure on the New Zealand batsmen. The New Zealand innings saw a consistent loss of wickets, particularly towards the end, which stymied their momentum.

The Kiwis managed to add only 9 runs in the final over, finishing at 178 for 7. The Pakistani bowlers exploited the conditions well, and their disciplined bowling in the death overs was commendable, marked by Mohammad Amir’s crucial final over where he took one wicket on the last ball.

SCORES IN BRIEF

NEW ZEALAND 178/7 in 20 overs (Tim Robinson 51, Dean Foxcroft 34, Tom Blundell 28, Michael Bracewell 27; Abbas Afridi 3-20) vs PAKISTAN.