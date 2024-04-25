Thursday, April 25, 2024
Aerial firing at wedding party leaves 6 dead in Lakki Marwat

Agencies
April 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   A wedding celebration turned into a tragic incident in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as six people lost their lives and several others were injured in a celebratory firing incident on Wednesday. According to police reports, the incident occurred in village Akri Khanzada Khail, Lakki Marwat, where a wedding function was underway, a private news channel reported. The police immediately responded to the incident and reached the spot to investigate. The deceased and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem and medical treatment.

