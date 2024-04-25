Afghan arrested with 28kg Hashish in Attock

ATTOCK - Police continue crackdown against drug peddlers, leading to the recovery of a substantial quantity of hashish from an Afghan citizen identified as an inter-provincial smuggler. Authorities have registered a case under the relevant act and incarcerated the perpetrator. According to reports, SHO Attock Khurd police station, Shehroz Khanzada, along with his team, discovered 28 kg of hashish and 0.5 kg of ice concealed in a loader rickshaw driven by Afghan citizen Shumail Khan. The rickshaw was transporting scrap from KP, with the drugs ingeniously hidden beneath the load. The seized narcotics were destined for distribution across various areas of Punjab. In another development, police apprehended Shafaat Akhtar for allegedly murdering his friend, Aamir Shahzad. Additionally, law enforcement successfully detained Akbar Khan and Muhammad Ayub, residents of Gharibwal, for the cutting and theft of trees valued at Rs 2 million.