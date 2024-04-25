I write to express my concerns about the growing impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential effect on democracy and individual freedom. As AI technology continues to rapidly evolve, there is a threat of a digital dictator that needs to be addressed and regulated.

AI systems are utilised in areas as diverse as governance, research, and social media, raising questions about privacy, transparency, and accountability. Governments and businesses are increasingly using AI systems to monitor and control public behavior, leading to worries about undermining civil liberties and fostering digital tyranny.

It is imperative that governments, regulators, and technology companies work together to establish clear guidelines and standards for the development and implementation of AI. Public awareness, education, and engagement are crucial in creating a society that embraces AI innovations while safeguarding individual rights and freedoms.

The rise of AI presents both opportunities and challenges. By addressing the risks associated with digital totalitarianism and promoting responsible AI governance, we can create a future in which AI benefits all societies and respects human rights and democratic principles.

TAIBA TARIQ,

Karachi.