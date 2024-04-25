Amnesty calls on US universities to lift crackdown on Gaza protests

Amnesty International urged Wednesday university administrations across the US to safeguard and facilitate the students' right to peacefully and safely protest or counter protest on their campuses.

In a report, the rights watchdog condemned the suppression of student protests against the war in Gaza.

"Any steps taken to silence, harass, threaten, or otherwise intimidate those who gather peacefully to protest and speak out is a violation of their rights," said Paul O’Brien, the executive director of Amnesty International USA.

According to O’Brien, universities have responded repressively to protests in support of Palestinian rights, involving local authorities and even demanding arrests.

"Academic freedom is central to the right to education," it said. "Campus activism is a crucial component of that freedom."

He added: "Administrations have a responsibility to foster an atmosphere that allows diverse viewpoints."

Amnesty said criticism of the Israeli government's actions is not inherently antisemitic, noting there have been reports of individuals at some protests using hateful rhetoric, including glorifying violence.

"We condemn hateful rhetoric and violence in the strongest possible terms," O’Brien stressed.

Amnesty called on US President Joe Biden to suspend all arms transfers to Israel and work for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

Previously, Columbia University President Minouche Shafik authorized the New York Police Department to dismantle the "Gaza Solidarity Encampment," resulting in the arrest of 108 individuals. Similar actions have been taken by multiple universities, including Yale and New York University.​​​​​​​