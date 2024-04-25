Thursday, April 25, 2024
Army Commanders pay tribute to martyred customs officials

Web Desk
8:34 PM | April 25, 2024
In due recognition of the selfless sacrifice of eight customs officials martyred in two separate incidents this month in Dera Ismail Khan, senior army Commanders visited their homes.

The senior commanders expressed condolences with the bereaved families of martyred and paid tribute to them for sacrificing their lives in fight against illegal spectrum and as expression of solidarity,

They also pledged unflinching support on behalf of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

The families expressed their gratitude to the Army for the support and respect.

