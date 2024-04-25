Thursday, April 25, 2024
BISE SSC exams start on May 02

APP
April 25, 2024
Karachi

LARKANA   -   Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana Fakhruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, on Wednesday said that the Annual Examinations-2024 of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I & II would be commence from May 02. He said that the Annual Practical examinations-2024 will also start from May 11. All the Six districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and two talukas of Dadu district Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mahar fall in the jurisdiction of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana.

