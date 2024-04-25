Thursday, April 25, 2024
Boy drowned while escorting buffalo herd through river Chenab

Our Staff Reporter
April 25, 2024
MUZAFFARGARH  -  Divers from water search and rescue team of Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh started scouring Chenab River on Wednesday to fish out the body of a teenage boy after he drowned while escorting his herd of buffaloes through the river to reach the other bank near Chandu Wala in Rihillanwali area of the district. Rescue 1122 spokesman, quoting eye witnesses, said that the boy was guiding his herd through the river and suddendly  disappeared in waters, the buffaloes, however, reached the other bank. Water search and rescue team from Muzaffargarh and ambulance from Rohillanwali stations reached the site and divers started search for the boy’s body identified as Muhammad Hanif (19) s/o Muhammad Nizam r/o Shah Jamal.

