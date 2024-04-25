China-Pakistan Investment, Trade Symposium organised

ISLAMABAD - China-Pakistan Investment and Trade Symposium was held in Qingdao, Shandong Province of China, aiming to attract Chinese enter­prises to invest in Pakistan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.

Pakistani Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi said that the economic relationship between Pakistan and China has been gaining momentum with the latest developments such as the conclusion of several agri­culture market access protocols.

“We have decided to take steps to enhance cooper­ation through institutional development and B2B ex­changes to promote trade and investment,” he added.

Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor at Pakistani Embassy in Beijing introduced the policies and invit­ed Chinese investors to invest in Pakistan.

“From January-March of 2024, Shandong prov­ince’s import from Pakistan crossed $36.25 mil­lion. In the same period, Pakistan’s exports to China crossed $704.40 million,” he added.

Lin Changhua, Deputy Director, SCODA (China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstra­tion Area), Wang Lanyou, CCPIT (China Council for the Promotion of International Trade) Qingdao, and Wang Zihai, Director of Pakistan China Centre also encouraged investors to invest in Pakistan.

They also highlighted the role of Qingdao City in enhancing economic integration of SCO countries.