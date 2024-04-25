Thursday, April 25, 2024
CM Maryam announces housing scheme for homeless

CM Maryam announces housing scheme for homeless
Our Staff Reporter
April 25, 2024
LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday approved a housing scheme for the homeless and low-income segments of society to be started in five major cities.  

“Construct the best houses at minimum cost near cities,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while approving “Apni Chhat... Apna Ghar (Own Roof…Own Home)” project. She chaired a special meeting on the construction of model low-cost houses for the homeless low-income segments of society.

Madam Chief Minister also directed the Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners to get the best of the best maps for these houses.

Earlier, the chief minister was briefed that 519-Kanals of state land have been identified in five major cities including Lahore for the construction of low-cost houses for the homeless people.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, Secretary Housing, Secretary Finance, Commissioner Lahore and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

Big investment opportunities will benefit all provinces equally, says PM

Roof collapse in Gujrat hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday took notice of roof collapse in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital, Gujrat and ordered stern action against the responsible persons

“Action should be taken against all those who committed negligence,” said the chief minister.  She ordered Secretary Health to submit a report after thorough inquiry into the incident.

CM grieved over loss of human lives in boiler explosion in Faisalabad.

