Court halts man’s jail term in second marriage case

PESHAWAR - A man’s three-month jail sentence and fine of Rs5,000, given for marrying a second time without his first wife’s consent, have been suspended by the additional district and sessions judge.
Syed Badshah, the additional district and sessions judge, halted the sentence imposed on Sajjad Khan, a resident of Peshawar, upon appeal, issuing notices to the involved parties. The court has instructed relevant officials to present the case records by April 30, postponing further proceedings. Sajjad Khan’s lawyer, Ahmad Saleem, argued that his client’s conviction for the second marriage without his first wife’s consent was improper. He highlighted that the complaint was filed by the first wife’s brother, not the wife herself, and urged the court to suspend the sentence, citing violations of Sharia law and Islamic principles.
The family court had initially sentenced the man to three months in jail and imposed Rs5,000 fine for violating Section 6, Clause 5 of the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961 by marrying again without his first wife’s consent.