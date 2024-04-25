Thursday, April 25, 2024
Court halts man’s jail term in second marriage case

Our Staff Reporter
April 25, 2024
PESHAWAR   -  A man’s three-month jail sentence and fine of Rs5,000, giv­en for marrying a sec­ond time without his first wife’s consent, have been suspended by the addi­tional district and ses­sions judge.

Syed Badshah, the ad­ditional district and ses­sions judge, halted the sen­tence imposed on Sajjad Khan, a resident of Pesha­war, upon appeal, issuing notices to the involved par­ties. The court has instruct­ed relevant officials to pres­ent the case records by April 30, postponing further pro­ceedings. Sajjad Khan’s lawyer, Ahmad Saleem, ar­gued that his client’s con­viction for the second mar­riage without his first wife’s consent was improper. He highlighted that the com­plaint was filed by the first wife’s brother, not the wife herself, and urged the court to suspend the sentence, citing violations of Sharia law and Islamic principles.

The family court had in­itially sentenced the man to three months in jail and imposed Rs5,000 fine for violating Section 6, Clause 5 of the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961 by marrying again without his first wife’s consent.

Our Staff Reporter

