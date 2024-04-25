FFC launches Sona Boron DAP

KARACHI - Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, a Pakistan’s leading fertilizer manufacturing and distributing company has extended its product portfolio by launching a new product “Sona Boron DAP”, the first ever value-added DAP of Pakistan on April 23, 2024. Senior Management of FFC was also present at the launch event.

Boron is an essential micronutrient for plants, which plays a vital role in crop growth especially during crop reproductive and fruit setting stage. According to soil analysis database, around 60 percent soils in Pakistan are deficient in boron. Hence, it’s use in crops is necessary. Research trials indicate that use of Boron can enhance crop yield by 10-23 percent. DAP is widely used fertilizer in Pakistan and is very famous among farming community as it provides best proportion of nitrogen and phosphorus to plants during early crop growth stages.

Sona Boron DAP has 18 percent Nitrogen and 46 percent Phosphorus in addition to 0.1 percent Boron. This unique formulation ensures uniform distribution of Boron in soil and enhances its efficiency owing to better availability. Being water soluble, Sona B-DAP can also be used through fertigation during later crop growth stages. Mr Athar Javed, Group General Manager Marketing FFC inaugurated the launching ceremony at marketing group office, Lahore. While talking to media, he said FFC is the largest fertilizer company in the country which is contributing to the national agriculture development since its inception by providing quality fertilizers and advisory services to the farmers. Apart from being committed to providing farmers the best fertilizers and farm advisory services, FFC has always been at the forefront in innovating new ways and means to make farming advance and profitable for the farmers across Pakistan. He explained that Boron is an important micronutrient which is widely deficient in soils of Pakistan and affecting the crop yield and quality.

The extent of Boron deficiency in Pakistan soils is 60 percent. Sona Boron DAP is the first ever value-added DAP fertilizer of Pakistan. In this fertilizer, 0.1 percent boron is chemically added in each granule of Sona DAP while maintaining the percentage of its basic nutrients i.e. N 18 percent and 46 percent P. Field trials on different crops indicated significant increase in crop yield over standard DAP. He explained that being part of every granule of Sona DAP, Boron will be distributed uniformly in the field, which will enhance Boron availability and improve its efficiency and eventually the crop yield. Furthermore, mandatory use of Boron in form of Sona Boron DAP will also improve the human health. Sona Boron DAP is available at all FFC dealers’ outlets throughout the Pakistan. He assured that FFC will continue its endeavors to develop and introduce new fertilizer products to bring advancements in Pakistan’s agriculture to ensure food security.