Thursday, April 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

GB CM meets Aleem Khan

Our Staff Reporter
April 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  Federal Minister for Privatisation, Board of Investment and Communica­tions Abdul Aleem Khan was called on by Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan. 

They discussed in detail the current political and economic situation of the country. Gilgit-Baltistan Agriculture Minister Engineer Muhammad Anwar and Education Minister Shahzad Agha were also present on the occasion. 

During the meeting they also dis­cussed construction of RC Bridge, Tatta Pani and Karakoram Highway, opening of Babuser Tunnel and road construc­tion, construction of Shotar, Jaglot and Skardu roads. Aleem Khan and Haji Gulbar Khan also discussed matters of mutual interest. The minister assured GB CM his all possible cooperation for road infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Crackdown launched against drug suppliers

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1714019110.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024