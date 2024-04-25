GB CM meets Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Privatisation, Board of Investment and Communica­tions Abdul Aleem Khan was called on by Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan.

They discussed in detail the current political and economic situation of the country. Gilgit-Baltistan Agriculture Minister Engineer Muhammad Anwar and Education Minister Shahzad Agha were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting they also dis­cussed construction of RC Bridge, Tatta Pani and Karakoram Highway, opening of Babuser Tunnel and road construc­tion, construction of Shotar, Jaglot and Skardu roads. Aleem Khan and Haji Gulbar Khan also discussed matters of mutual interest. The minister assured GB CM his all possible cooperation for road infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan.