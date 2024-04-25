Gold rates up by Rs1,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,100 and was sold at Rs242,000 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs240,900 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs943 to Rs207,476 from Rs206,533, whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs190,186 from Rs189,322, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $2,320 from $2,309, the association reported.