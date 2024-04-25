IG Islamabad prioritises public service

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, disclosed that he dedicates 22 hours daily to fulfilling his professional duties and serving the community. During an introductory meeting with journalists at the Central Police Office (CPO) Islamabad, he emphasized his commitment, stating that his routine of sleeping for only two hours isn’t a personal ailment but a deep sense of responsibility.

Expressing gratitude to journalists, Rizvi highlighted Islamabad Police’s efforts to enhance community policing in the federal capital.

He assured that special measures are underway to provide citizens with necessary facilities and to combat crime effectively. Rizvi underscored the leadership’s dedication to public service, aiming to alleviate the populace’s concerns and tackle criminal activities.

Addressing safety concerns, the IG informed journalists about comprehensive measures taken to ensure officers and officials’ protection. Protective gear will be provided to all personnel, and Rizvi assured his constant availability to both staff and the public. He emphasized increased patrolling across the city to curb crime during peak hours, ensuring a peaceful environment for residents.

Rizvi outlined plans for a 100% crackdown on extortion groups, alongside initiatives to improve traffic flow and bolster security at sensitive locations. These measures aim to enhance public safety and maintain law and order in Islamabad.