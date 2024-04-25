IHC to hear PTI founder, Qureshi's appeals against conviction in cipher case

The Islamabad High Court will hear the PTI founder and Shah Mahmood Qureshi's appeals against their conviction in the cipher case.

A division bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will conduct hearing of the case.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor retired Justice Hamid Shah will continue giving his arguments.

It may be recalled that the last hearing on the appeals could not be held due to full court session of the Islamabad High Court.