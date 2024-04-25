Imran-Bushra unlawful marriage case hearing put off till 30th

ISLAMABAD - Sessions Judge East Shahrukh Arjumand presided over the hearing of the Appeal in Conviction of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra at District Judicial Complex Islamabad on Wednesday. The hearing was later adjourned till April 30. Onset of the case hearing, Advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi attorney of complainant Khawar Maneka continued his arguments. He read the statements and cross-examination statements of Aon Chaudhry, Mufti Saeed, and Lateef, a servant of Khawar Maneka, in the courtroom. He argued before the court that triple talaq (divorce) was given to Bushra on November 14th, 2017 and she solemnized her Nikah with Imran Khan on January 1, 2018 because of her claimed prophecy.

He argued before the court that there are two facts of this case; it was a half-hearted divorce and the other one is there’s concealment of Nikah done on Jan 1st, 2018. His client was deprived of his right to reconciliation since he wanted it with the intervention of his mother to bring Bushra back. His right was denied because of premature Nikah done on January 1, 2018. The second Nikah done in February affirms that the first Nikah was done during the Iddat period. The judge asked Mr. Abbasi if there was a similar complaint filed in the court by a different person before your application, to which Mr. Abbasi replied, that it was withdrawn before the charges were framed, so it wouldn’t affect the case. The judge inquired whether some procedure was done at Union Council from divorce on November 14th, 2017 till Nikah on January 1, 2018 to which Mr. Abbasi replied there was nothing on the record from the Union Council. Mr. Abbasi told the court that he wanted to assist the court on articles 4 and 10 of the Offense of Zinah Ordinance to understand the true scope of the judgment at the next hearing.

He finished his arguments in approximately 50 minutes and told the court he was leaving for the other cases. Judge Shahrukh Arjumand asked him that hearing would resume at 2pm again but Mr. Abbasi didn’t show up after the break and his associates asked the court to adjourn the hearing till Saturday next week. The hearing was adjourned till April 30.