KP Governor visits Khyber Girls Medical College

PESHAWAR - Governor Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali onWednesday visited Khyber Girls Medical College and formally in­augurated the Blossom Festa Fun Fair and Pet Show in the college premises.

The Governor inspected vari­ous stalls set up by the students in the Fun Fair. He encouraged the students to set up stalls con­taining food and drinks and other items. The Governor inspected the pets of various valuable breeds brought by the students in the pet show at the college.

Haji Ghulam Ali appreciated the interest of the students in the pet show and fun fair and lauded them for more care to the animals. The Governor also distributed med­als, appreciation certificates and cash prizes to the first, second and third position holders besides giv­ing away trophies and certificates to the position holders of the pet show. He also invited the students of Khyber Girls Medical College to visit the Governor House.

He said it is a great and hap­py moment to see students’ love for pets. “I’m happy to see female students actively participating in such activities. He also appreci­ated the college management for organising the Fun Fair and Pet Show. In any educational institu­tion, extra-curricular activities in­cluding art fair, pet shows are use­ful for students, Haji Ghulam Ali concluded.