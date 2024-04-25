Leadership, collaboration take centre stage at 7th Edition of LIIBS in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The vibrant atmosphere of collaboration and innovation continued to flourish on the second day of the highly anticipated 7th Edition of the LEADERS IN ISLAMABAD BUSINESS SUMMIT (LIIBS). The event brought together visionary leaders, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders to drive economic development on both regional and global scales. The 7th Edition of LIIBS is jointly hosted by Nutshell Group and Unity Foods Limited, in collaboration with OICCI (Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry), with Faysal Bank Limited as the Platinum partner, and InfraZamin Pakistan as the strategic partner. The theme of the event this year is ‘Collaborating for Growth’.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman (retd), Pakistan’s Chief of Air Staff (2015-2018), thanked the participants and delegates for contributing to the success of this event. “The private sector should take responsibility. This call to action highlights the key role that private businesses and enterprises can play in driving economic growth, job creation, and innovation. Collaborative efforts between the government and the private sector can unlock new opportunities, attract investments, and address key challenges facing the country’s economy. Today, the world has changed. It’s not about geo-politics, but it’s about geo-economics and if economics is the key, then the private sector is the one that is supposed to take the responsibility. Consistency of policies is imperative.”

Elaborating further, he said, “It is essential for us to reassess the dynamics between government-to-government interactions and business engagements. This involves carefully examining and potentially restructuring the relationships and collaborations that exist between governments and businesses. Such a reassessment is crucial for enhancing cooperation, fostering mutual understanding, and promoting sustainable economic growth.” The day started with an inspiring dialogue, Forging the Future. Moderated by Dr Shahid Mahmud, Chairman and CEO, Interactive Group of Companies. The panel comprised Konstantin Makarov, Senior Executive Officer, StartLink, Middle East and Africa; Strategic Advisor, Global Markets, Van Tuyl Companies and Perry Ellis International; Arshad Saeed Hussain, Managing Director, Oxford University Press, Pakistan; Dr Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaque, Chief Executive Officer, Shifa International Hospital, and Ali Khizar, Head of Research, Business Recorder.

Commenting on the importance of a sustainable educational framework in today’s interconnected business landscape, Arshad said, “Bite-sized learning modules for focused learning, gamification for fun-based educational activities, and blended learning where learning is not restricted to digital or in-person educational resources, can be a good mix to cater to the learning needs of our future learners.” Sharing his expertise, Konstantin said, “There are five key trends in the emerging markets: digital transformation, urbanisation and infrastructure development, transportation solutions, demographic shifts, and shift in global supply chains.” Contributing to the discussion, Zeeshan said, “First and foremost, challenges bring opportunities. Complexity in the future can be simplified by working together as a team to achieve a common goal. We need to work towards how we are going to deal with the policy-making, rules and regulations at the national level.”

Commenting on the challenges that lie ahead for Pakistan, Ali said, “One of our macro problems is that the revenues are short, and the governance is poor, so we can address it through digitalisation and documentation of the economy as it can help resolve the taxation issue. Currently, Pakistan finds itself in a position of needing to engage with the IMF. However, it must proactively implement measures to prevent such circumstances from recurring in the future.” One of the highlights of the day was the panel discussion on Leadership and Strategy in the Age of Disruption, moderated by Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Iraq, Bahrain and Afghanistan.

Esteemed panelists shared insights on how leadership in organisations needs to deal with the changing dynamics of the modern world.

Dr Amjad Waheed, CEO, NBP Funds and Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL Group participated in this discussion.

Dr Amjad, a committed visionary and corporate leader, commented on the need to disrupt the mindset, “I perceive that the upheaval we are experiencing transcends mere technological advancements; it is a disruption of mindset. This shift in perspective is profound and far-reaching, affecting how we perceive the world, make decisions, and interact with each other. It is not just about adapting to new technologies, but also about embracing new ways of thinking and approaching problems. This mindset disruption holds significant implications for how we navigate our personal and professional lives, as well as how we shape the future of our society.”

Zarrar, speaking on the telecom industry and connectivity needs for developing economies, stated, “Traditional structures in industrialized countries are collapsing, with AI revolutionising software development. Successful societies are those where means of communication are readily available. Whereas the emergence of cloud services and AI is encouraging, Pakistan will need significant changes in the development and delivery of efficient systems.”