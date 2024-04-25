Man killed, four injured as portion of three-storey building collapses

KARACHI - A man was killed and four others suffered injuries when a portion of a three-storey building collapsed and the debris hit them in North Nazimabad. They said that the victims were sitting outside shops located on the ground floor of Jan Plaza in Block K when the incident happened. A Rescue-1122 official said that the balcony of a third-floor apartment collapsed and as a result five men, present outside a medical store, suffered injuries. The wounded were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors declared one of them dead on arrival. He was identified as Munnan Baig, 50.

The rescuers evacuated the residents of the building safely. The official said that the building appeared to be very old and had already developed cracks. A team of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) visited the spot and inspected the building.

After examining the structure, the SBCA sealed shops on the ground floor and declared the building “unworthy of living”, the officials said. Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui told that the police would register a case on the complaint of the victim’s family. “We are waiting for them as they said they would come to the police station after burial,” he added.