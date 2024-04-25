Mian Mubeen reappointed as chairman LCCA Ground Committee

LAHORE - The Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) has reappointed Mian Muhammad Mubeen, former Treasurer and President of North Zone, as the Chairman of the Ground Committee for the Lahore Regional Cricket Association. The announcement came during a recent meeting where LRCA President Nadeem Ahmed issued the official appointment notification. In the meeting, which also covered discussions on the operations of the LCCA and the Ittefaq LRCA Ground, President Khawaja Nadeem lauded Mian Mubeen’s previous contributions to the role. “Mian Mubeen brings a wealth of experience in ground management to the table, having already distinguished himself in this capacity in the past,” the LCCA chief added. Expressing his gratitude for the renewed trust, Mian Mubeen committed to upholding high standards in his new term. “I am thankful for the confidence reposed in me by the President and the LRCA, and I pledge to dedicate myself fully to enhancing the facilities and standards of the LCCA and Ittefaq LRCA Ground,” he stated. Abid Hussain, Manager of Cricket Operations at LRCA, who was also present at the meeting, affirmed the association’s support for Mian Mubeen in his endeavors to advance cricket infrastructure in Lahore.