Navy’s Asad, Amir, Ahtesham reach semis of Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis

LAHORE - Pakistan Navy’s Asad Zaman, Amir Mazari (Aitchison), AhteshamHumayun and Hamid Israr breezed into the semifinals of the Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2024 here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday.

In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Asad Zaman beat Muhammad Yahya 6-1, 6-4 while Amir Mazari stunned M Salaar 6-0, 6-1. Both Asad and Amir are the students of coach Rashid Malik. Asad credited his long-time coach and mentor, Rashid Malik, for his transformation into a champion. “My coach, Mr. Malik, has the honor of nurturing numerous champions over the past three decades and has played a significant role in the development of tennis in Pakistan,” he said.

Mr. Rashid Malik, celebrated for producing top-tier players for Pakistan and winning ITF Masters titles across Asia, shared his insights on nurturing young talent. “Starting training at the age of four can position Pakistan to win medals on the international stage with the right grooming and training,” he explained.

“My focus is primarily on junior tennis development, which serves as the primary breeding ground for the country’s future tennis stars.”He also expressed his gratitude towards the Pakistan Navy for their support. “I am particularly thankful to the Pakistan Navy for including Asad Zaman in their tennis team, which will enable him to compete at higher levels and win accolades for Navy and Pakistan,” he added.

Meanwhile in other U-18 quarterfianls, Ahtesham Humayun (SNGPL and SICAS) beat Muhammad Junaid Khan 6-3, 6-1 and Hamid Israr defeatedYafat Nadim 7-6,6-3.In the boys U-18 doubles quarterfinals, Amir Mazari/Yafat Nadim beat Zohaib Afzal Malik/Rehan Shahid 6-2,6-1, Abdullah Pirzada/Abdur Rehman beat M Shabeer Khan/Abu bakarKhalil 6-2,6-2.

In the boys U-16 quarterfinals, Ahtesham Humayun beat Abdullah Pirzada 6-2,6-1, Muhammad Yahya beat Ruhab Faisal 7-6,6-4, Rehan Shahid beat Abdur Rehman Pirzada 6-1,6-4 and Amir Mazari beat M Umer Ali 6-0,6-1.

In the boys U-14 pre-quarterfinals, M Uzair beat Zohaib Amjad 4-2,4-1, Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh beat Anis Khan 4-2,4-2, Pirzada Ramiz Ahmad Beat Moazam Babar 4-1,4-0, Ruhab Faisal beat Muhammad Huzaima 4-1,4-1, Muhammad Muaz beat MAyan Khan 4-1,4-1, Abdur Rehman beat Aalay Hussain 4-0,4-0 and M Umer Ali beat Romail Shahid 4-0,4-1. In the boys/girls U-10 1st round, Shahreen Umer beat Mustafa Zia 4-1,4-2.

Meanwhile, former Davis Cupper and renowned coach Mr. Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and inaugurated the tournament during a colorful opening ceremony held here.