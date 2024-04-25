New Zealand edge out Pakistan to clinch 2-1 lead

New Zealand edged out Pakistan by a mere four runs in the thrilling fourth T20I here at the house-full Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday night, taking a crucial 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The hosts, after restricting New Zealand to 178/7, fell just short at 174/8 despite a gallant half-century by Fakhar Zaman. The chase for Pakistan began on a shaky note with captain Babar Azam falling early for just 5, caught off the bowling of William O’Rourke. The innings struggled to gain momentum early on, with further setbacks as Saim Ayub and Usman Khan departed within the first six overs, leaving Pakistan stuttering at 46/3.

Fakhar Zaman then took center stage, crafting a fighting 61 off 45 balls, embellished with four fours and three sixes. His crucial knock kept Pakistan in the hunt, but wickets at regular intervals from New Zealand's disciplined attack led by O'Rourke, who claimed 3/27, and Ben Sears, who added two scalps, kept the pressure mounted.

Iftikhar Ahmed supported Zaman with a steady 23, while Imad Wasim's late cameo, scoring 22 off 11 balls, brought the game tantalizingly close. However, the efforts weren't enough as Abbas Afridi's run-out in the penultimate over and a tight final over by James Neesham left Pakistan agonizingly close at the end of their innings.

Earlier, New Zealand set a competitive target, starting strongly despite losing wickets at regular intervals. Opener Tim Robinson’s 51 and valuable contributions from Dean Foxcroft and Tom Blundell set the stage, while captain Michael Bracewell's late flourish helped them to a defendable total. Pakistan’s bowlers, especially Abbas Afridi with his economical 3/20, kept the scoring in check, preventing the Kiwis from running away with the game.

The match, filled with fluctuating fortunes and high drama, swung like a pendulum with both teams having their moments. New Zealand’s bowlers, however, managed to hold their nerve better in crucial phases, particularly in the death overs. The teams will next face off in the final T20I on Saturday, with Pakistan looking to even the series and New Zealand aiming to clinch it.

SCORES IN BRIEF

NEW ZEALAND 178/7 (Tim Robinson 51, Dean Foxcroft 34, Tom Blundell 28; Abbas Afridi 3-20) beat PAKISTAN 174/8 (Fakhar Zaman 61, Iftikhar Ahmed 23, Imad Wasim 22*; William O’Rourke 3-27, Ben Sears 2-27) by 4 runs.