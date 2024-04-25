No country ready to invest in Pakistan: Omar Ayub

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub has termed Shehbaz Sharif as “rent-a-prime minister”.

Addressing the National Assembly session, Omar Ayub said the incumbent government was the production of Form-47.

He said inflation and lawlessness was on the rise and the government was printing new currency notes that would further push up inflation.

No country was ready to make investment in Pakistan, he reiterated.

“The country has become a joke as the treasury benches are empty,” he said. He criticised Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for wearing police uniform during a passing out parade in Lahore.

“Children often used to wear different uniforms to satisfy their wishes. I want to ask them what they want to do with the country,” he said.