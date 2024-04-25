Thursday, April 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

No country ready to invest in Pakistan: Omar Ayub

No country ready to invest in Pakistan: Omar Ayub
Web Desk
8:36 PM | April 25, 2024
National

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub has termed Shehbaz Sharif as “rent-a-prime minister”.

Addressing the National Assembly session, Omar Ayub said the incumbent government was the production of Form-47.

He said inflation and lawlessness was on the rise and the government was printing new currency notes that would further push up inflation.

No country was ready to make investment in Pakistan, he reiterated.

“The country has become a joke as the treasury benches are empty,” he said. He criticised Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for wearing police uniform during a passing out parade in Lahore.

“Children often used to wear different uniforms to satisfy their wishes. I want to ask them what they want to do with the country,” he said.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1714019110.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024