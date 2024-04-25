One cop martyred, two abducted as robbers attack check post

GHOTKI - One cop was martyred and two others were abducted after a group of robbers stormed police check post in Ghotki. One robber was also killed in retaliatory actions. According to details, a gang of robbers stormed a police check post No 5 near Sukkur-Multan Motorway in Ghotki. In ambush, one cop was martyred while two others were abducted by the assailants. In retaliatory action of police, one robber identified as Amanullah aka Amanu Sandrani was also killed. The killed robber was wanted in several ransom cases and was also involved in the killing of Professor Ajmal Sawand.