Thursday, April 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Onslaught of encroachments violating pedestrians rights

Our Staff Reporter
April 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  The fundamental rights of pedestrians walking on the city’s roads and footpaths are being violated by the onslaught of encroachments. Recreational parks are being destroyed, and during daytime, not only tractor trolleys and worthless heavy transport increase accidents, but they are also the major cause of environmental pollution. Social and business leaders expressed these concerns during a discussion organized by the Pakistan Business Forum, titled “Presentation of serious issues and its solutions.”

Provincial President of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Azzan Humayoun,  General Secretary Malik Ashfaq Sandela, renowned lawyers Malik Qasoor Awan, Malik Owais Nandla, and Imran Chaudhry emphasized the need to strictly enforce the policy of banning heavy and worthless  transport during daytime in city limits to prevent traffic accidents and improve the condition of parks across Multan for citizens’ better health. District President of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Ghazanfar Malik, General Secretary Kalb  Abid Khan, Senior Vice President Sajjad Ahmed Bhatti, and Vice President Khwaja Dilshad Ahmed also stressed the need to eliminate illegal encroachments and seizures from pedestrian footpaths and roads.

Overcoming challenges in carbon market engagement

Central business leader Zafar Aqbal Khan and President of Pakistan Business Forum Multan also urged relevant authorities to take practical steps to abolish illegal parking fees and overcharging at parking stands of hospitals and government and non-government offices to relieve citizens of serious issues.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1713940188.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024