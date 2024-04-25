PAK vs NZ: Pakistan to bowl first in fourth T20I against New Zealand

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first in the fourth T20I against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Thursday.

The toss took place at 7:00 PM (PST) in Lahore where both the skippers, Babar and his counterpart Michael Bracewell, were present.

Pakistan made a few changes from the third T20I playing XI that lost to the Black Caps. The Green Shirts were handed major injury blows as key players Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi were ruled out of the series with injuries.

Imad Wasim replaced the injured Irfan Niazi while Fakhar Zaman came in place of Rizwan. Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir, who sat on the bench in third T20I, and Zaman Khan are included in the playing XI while Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah are rested.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Zaman Khan.

New Zealand: TA Blundell (wk), TB Robinson, D Foxcroft, MS Chapman, JDS Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), JA Clarkson, Ish Sodhi, JA Duffy, BV Sears, W O'Rourke.