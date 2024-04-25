Thursday, April 25, 2024
Pakistan to take on New Zealand in 4th T20I today

Web Sports Desk
5:41 PM | April 25, 2024
Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the fourth match of the five T20I series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday evening. 

The series is currently level at 1-1 as the first match in Rawalpindi was washed out while Pakistan won the second and New Zealand squared the series by thrashing the home team in the third. 

The five-match series is still open as whoever wins both the matches here will clinch the series. 

Pakistan suffered two major blows before the match as in-form Mohammad Rizwan and Irfan Khan have been ruled out for the remainder matches due to injury. 

