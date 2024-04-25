Thursday, April 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Palyback singer Ahmed Rushdi remembered

88th birth anniversary

Palyback singer Ahmed Rushdi remembered
Agencies
April 25, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD   -   Renowned playback singer Ahmed Rushdi, who mesmerized audiences with his beautiful songs was remembered on the occasion of his 88th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Born on April 24, 1934, in Hyderabad, he was considered the first pop singer of Pakistan.  He started his career by singing in Radio Pakistan Karachi’s program “Bachon Ki Dunya.” He recorded his first song for the film “Anokhi” and went on to achieve fame with a song filmed by actor Alauddin.

Ahmed Rushdi lent his voice to films made in the 70s and 80s and won the Nigar Award for three consecutive years for his work in the films “Spiran,” “Mehtab,” and “Aanchal.” He was also awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in addition to the Artist and Millennium Awards. His voice had a profound impact on the chocolate hero Waheed Murad, who was one of the most popular actors of his time. April 11, 1983 at the age of 49, leaving behind a legacy of music that continues to be cherished by his fans.

US President Biden pledges swift weapons delivery to Ukraine

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1713940188.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024