William Wallace, a Scottish knight, rose to prominence in the late 13th century as a leader in the Wars of Scottish Independence against English rule. He became a symbol of Scottish resistance and nationalism, leading guerrilla warfare against English forces. Wallace’s legacy resonates in modern Scotland as a symbol of national pride and independence. His courage and defiance against oppression inspire movements for self-determination and sovereignty around the world today. Wallace’s story reminds us of the enduring struggle for freedom and the importance of standing up against injustice, echoing in contemporary movements for democracy and human rights.